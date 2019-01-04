Meet our new Board member: Xian Horn

Xian Horn is a joyful half-Asian woman with Cerebral Palsy, who serves as teacher, speaker, beauty advocate, blogger, and Exemplar for the AT&T NYU Connect Ability Challenge toward the creation of Assistive Technology. She also served as an honoree in Women’s eNews’ 21 Leaders for the 21st Century in 2017, and created Give Beauty Wings’ Self-Esteem programs which continue at NYU’s Initiative for Women with Disabilities, the Jewish Community Center Manhattan, and M.S. 131. She has presented her classes at United Cerebral Palsy, the Center for the Independence of the Disabled NY, the Standing Tall school (a school for non-verbal children), and at her alma mater, the New York City Lab School, where she served as its commencement speaker in 2014. Xian has spoken at Apple, AppNexus, for the New York Public Library, Barnard College, Williams College, and on the ReelAbilities film festival (where she is on the Film Selection Committee). In 2018, Xian was invited to serve on the Cooper Hewitt’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. She has also served on the NY Women’s Foundation Committee for the Future, and mentored at the White House for Lights! Camera! Access! 2.0., for the Disability: IN Innovation Lab where she coached their NextGen Leaders, and worked with students at the Future Project and IMentor. Xian has run vocational workshops for the NYC Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities for Disability Mentoring Day, and served the State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program’s European delegation. She has also been featured in The White House Blog’s Women Working To Do Good series, NPR, Forbes, Fortune, Fast Company, Bloomberg, NBC News, Fox 5 and NY1, among others. Xian starred in the Starlight Children’s Foundation’s PSA, Give Actually campaign and, beginning in the Fall of 2016, Xian has worked with Open Style Lab’s team at Parson’s, where they created a couture coat tailored for her needs. She is also a blogger for Positively Positive – a community of over 2.5 million.

