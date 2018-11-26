Our Gift to YOU on #GivingTuesday

Today, on #GivingTuesday, we would like to offer you, our faithful readers, even more compelling and award-winning journalism about women…by women.

In 2019, Women’s eNews is seeking to hire a journalist based in Washington, DC, to provide immediate and cutting-edge coverage on national politics, particularly as it pertains to Democrats’ recently regained control of the House of Representatives, and how this will impact the Trump Administration’s current policy actions and proposals attacking women’s rights and equality.

But we can’t do it without your help. By donating today, you can help us reach our goal of $25,000 to support the work of our DC-based journalist. And, with a donation of $150 or greater, you will receive a Racerback top inspired by the Women’s March. This garment is designed by DeMuse Designs, made in the USA, with fabric made of recycled plastic bottles (see below):

FRONT

BACK

Thank you in advance for your support, ensuring that you will receive top-notch news coverage on the ground in DC, for what promises to be a very compelling year for women in Congress!