MACA: The Real Way to Make a Country Great

No, this is not a spelling error, nor a typo. In fact, unlike MAGA, the acronym for Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan meant to maximize the power of patriarchy, MACA is exactly the opposite. An acronym for Men as Change Agents, the new U.K.-based, government-backed, business-led council is on a mission to bring together male leaders to discuss how they can enable talented women to progress in business.

But MACA is meant to be more than just talk. Its mission is to find ways for men who say they believe in gender equality to actually put their words into action, and do it quickly.

It was on Thursday, September 6th at London’s St. James Palace, in fact, where the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, hosted an event to support MACA’s mission. As an invited guest, I witnessed, for the very first time, an event dedicated to empowering women where there were just as many men in attendance as women. “In the twenty-first century it should not make one difference if you are female or male,” Prince Andrew said, at the start of his speech. “We cannot afford to ignore 50% of the world’s talent. After all, I’ve worked for a woman all my life,” he said with a smile, referring to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II,

And now that Men as Change Agents was officially declared a U.K. government council earlier this year, it is ready to spread change throughout the country. The Board, co-chaired by a woman (Emer Timmons) and a man (Denis Woulfe), illustrates the combined effort and effectiveness of females and male allies working together. Aiming to engage CEOs of leading listed and private businesses to help deliver gender balance in business leadership, and to close the U.K’s gender pay gap, it is already building and showcasing a growing cadre of allied senior business leaders and organizations including Deloitte., Barclays, Sky, and BT, among others. Each is committed to leading change by developing and sharing ideas that truly make a difference, while also increasing the number of business leaders as active change agents, which includes a majority of men.

It should come as no surprise that the council was launched in Great Britain, a country with a female Prime Minister, and one that has become an equality pioneer by requiring all companies to report their gender pay gap to the government. Companies will also soon have to publish details of the proportion of women and men in the company who receive bonuses, as well as a breakdown of women and men in different pay quartiles.

But it doesn’t stop there. The council is also determined to promote the importance of diverse and inclusive workplace culture and processes, the lack of which often get in the way of true equality and opportunity for all. “If we’re going to accelerate women into leadership positions, we need more action than talk. Statistics show that equality is good for business, so this affects us all,” Timmons said.

And these statistics speak for themselves. McKinsey estimates that bridging the gender gap in work would add €150 billion to the UK economy by 2025. Additionally, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity in their executive teams are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the bottom quartile.

So, what is MACA encouraging CEOs to do? Three things, actually. First, take personal responsibility for ensuring 33% of executive-level business leaders are women by the year 2020. Second, sponsor one to three women in the organization who have the potential to secure an executive role within three years. Third, be an active and visible change agent by being part of the wider business conversation to achieve gender balance, diversity and inclusion.

The Rt. Hon Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities, accentuated this point during her speech. “There is a 15% increase in profitability for companies when women are on their boards,” she said. “Also, did you know that peace treaties last longer when women are involved in the process? Clearly, every human endeavor depends on inclusion.”

And that’s what makes a company, and a country, great.