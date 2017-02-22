‘Seat at the Table’ video: Samantha Bee Inspires Teen Conversations

(WOMENSENEWS)– During lunchtime at her New Jersey high school, Bryn Healy and her friends talk about politics and Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal.” This declaration pleases Musimbi Kanyoro, the Executive Director of the Global Fund for Women. In this final installment of their conversation for the “Seat at the Table” series, Kanyoro encourages Healy and her circle to use their “critical minds to understand issues more thoroughly.”

“Seat At The Table” is made possible through the generous support of The Loreen Arbus Foundation and was produced in partnership with Manhattan Neighborhood Network.