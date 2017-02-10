‘Seat at the Table’ video: Activism as Personal Responsibility

(WOMENSENEWS)– When teen activist Bryn Healy sat down to talk to Musimbi Kanyoro she was awestruck. As the head of the Global Fund for Women and a Kenyan-born activist, Kanyoro has a long career of elevating girls and women through leadership and philanthropy. This career of advocacy is Healy’s dream.

In this first of three video conversations between Bryn, 15, and Kanyoro, talk about the roles girls have in making a society that is safe for everyone. “Your own behavior is the first place you begin,” says Kanyoro. “When you are able to identify with other people, it is the beginning.”