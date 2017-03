(WOMENSENEWS)—Not all of the teens interviewed in this video were old enough to vote in last year’s presidential election, but they all have a strong message for President Donald Trump.

“Women are not sexual objects you can grab,” says Sydney Juda, 18, in this open letter to the president.

Both Juda and her classmate Ayla Maulding, 18, voted for Hillary Clinton in November but Maulding wants to make it clear that she’s not necessarily against Trump. “We just want what’s best for everyone.”