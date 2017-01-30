‘Seat at the Table’ video: The Path to Feminism

(WOMENSENEWS)– Tonie Chase just started seeing herself as a feminist. Here, in this final installment of the “Seat at the Table” conversation with Chase, 17, and Marie Wilson, who founded The White House Project and Take Our Daughters to Work Day, the leaders discuss their roads to feminism and the value of community in child rearing.

“Feminism wasn’t even a thing when I was growing up,” Wilson tells Chase. She got into women’s rights by trying to make change for her children. “It started to dawn on me that [children] could have a different life if women had a different life.”