‘Seat at the Table’ video: The Anatomy of a Change Agent

(WOMENSENEWS)– In this first of two “Seat at the Table” conversations between Marie Wilson, the founder of Take Our Daughters to Work Day and The White House Project, and teen activist Tonie Chase, the leaders discuss the importance of being seen and having your potential identified.

The two value education but came at it from different perspectives. While Chase, 17, has a lot of support from her parents, reading was not allowed in Wilson’s household as a child, “because you were sitting when you were reading and my folks were so concerned about you learning how to work.”

