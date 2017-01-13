‘Seat at the Table’ video: Education Key for Girls with Disabilities

(WOMENSENEWS)– Even with social media, being a girl with a disability can be a very isolating experience. For Johileny Meran, 19, meeting Dr. Danielle Sheypuk was thrilling because it was the first time that she met a professional who uses a wheelchair.

In this first of two installments of their Seat at the Table conversation, Dr. Sheypuk shares with Meran her ascendency to Ms Wheelchair 2012 and discuss the importance of education. According to Anna Landre’s recent Girl Fuse article, 77 percent of students with disabilities want to continue their education past high school, but only 31 percent had taken college classes within two years of finishing high school. “Go through every window that’s open,” Dr. Sheypuk says.